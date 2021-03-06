ENTERTAINMENT

Dikkiloona release date, poster, cast, trailer, plot and everything else

Dikkiluna is a Tamil comedy which will be released in December 2020. The film was directed by Karthik Yogi. The film stars Santhanam and Harbhajan Singh. The film is also called Dikkilona. The film’s trailer was released by Sony Music South on August 21, 2020. The trailer of the film was well received by the audience, as we can see 53k likes and 400k views on YouTube.

Tough cast

With Santhanam in the lead role, the film also stars Angha, Shirin Kanchwala, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Ramdas, Rajendran, Chitra Lakshmanan, Shah Ra, Arun Alexander, Nizarnal Ravi and Prashant in supporting roles. The cricketer, Harbhajan Singh is in a guest appearance in the film, as we can see in the trailer.

Nayak Santhanam has played many comedic roles in his previous films. Its comic timing catches people’s attention. Now that she is in the lead role, we can expect to have more fun with her magical words and phrases. The film’s cinematography is performed by RV and edited by Jomin.

The music of the film is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. We have liked chartbusters composed by him earlier in his films. So people expect a good music from him in this film.

Dikkiloona Trailer

The trailer reveals that the film is on time travel. Santhanam watches time travel through a time machine created by scientists, as seen in the trailer. The Chief of Scientists describes that the year he married to change the events in his life, returned that year. Watch the film and experience the twist and turns beautifully written by Karthik Yogi.

