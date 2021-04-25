Dil Dhadakne Dho Na Episode 10 – TMT Updates

Faculty after class
Adi and Pankhuri step out of the division and stroll in direction of the division of Payal. Thats after they run into Rubel who’s standing infront of Payal’s class door
Adi: Pankhuri…see there
Pankhuri: Rubel is there Adi ..
Adi: He’s actually into Payal I assume…
Pankhuri: What about Payal?
Adi: Thats solely her resolution. If he forces or troubles her In poor health be the primary one to interrupt his jaws
Pankhuri: And if she is too?
Adi: Then In poor health get my pal again from Latika’s evil plans
Pankhuri instantly silences Adi as Payal steps out. Adi and Pankhuri cover behind the tree and peep to look what’s occurring
In the meantime Payal comes out and stops on seeing Rubel
Rubel: Hi there Payal
Payal: Hi there
Rubel: Woh,,sorry for coming right here..you’re all the time surrounded by Adi and his pal thats why I got here right here…in case you don’t thoughts can we go for a espresso?
Payal bites her lips in hesitation on enthusiastic about her plan with Adi and Pankhuri. Thats when she remembers Adi telling her about Rubel’s emotions for her
Payal in thoughts: If I’ve to kind out my emotions for him I need to go for this espresso..solely on speaking I can kind it out..Adi and Pankhuri will perceive me..
She sorts a message as fast as a lightning and sends it to Pankhuri and Adi.
Payal: Okay Rubel lets go
Rubel leads the way in which and Payal follows him nonetheless considering her emotions for him.
Adi and Pankhuri see this
Adi: She goes with him…
Their telephones buzz with Payal’s message
Message: Hey!! Rubel requested for a espresso..with the intention to perceive my emotions for him I’ve to go on this..if its a detrimental consequence I need to inform him in order that he doesn’t get into it lots..if it’s optimistic
Adi: Whats that wink for?
Pankhuri: Thats a lady factor…
Adi: Yaar tum bhi
Pankhuri : Now give attention to this..I made up my thoughts to have ice lotions and thats cancelled now..my dangerous luck
Adi: Who stated that its cancelled? Im coming and we’re having icecream come..
Adi takes Pankhuri with him. The scene freezes.
Vadhera workplace 4pm
Jeevika will get to the cafeteria for a break. She returns after someday and finds the workplace in a buzz. She finds Tanya standing close to the door with a smirk. Neha runs to her
Neha: Jeevika see this message it has been despatched to all of us
Jeevika sees it and is shocked
Jeevika: Yeh..toh ,,
Tanya: Viren’s direct enemy and you’re with him..so you’re working for him..spying for him proper
Viren comes out
Viren: You traitor..why are you right here? Depart proper now
Jeevika is shocked at Viren’s phrase and his stare
Arjun: Sir she …she…
Viren: She is with my enemy…Arjun..she is a traitor
Arjun: Sir…please dont ship her out…she shouldn’t be with Virat..its simply due to her sister’s accident..I enquired about it and it was Virat who saved her sister thats why
Viren: I do know that
Arjun: Then why are you sending her out?
Viren: Hey fool..I didn’t ask Jeevika to exit..I requested Tanya to
Jeevika is shocked and bursts into glad tears…Neha and Radhika maintain her
Rishabh: Sir….woh traitor
Viren: Tanya is the traitor man..I trusted her and let her in because the intern however she tried to convey downfall to this firm by spoiling Jeevika’s presentation..thats why I despatched her out..so she is a traitor proper..thats why I used the phrase traitor…even after sending her out she shouldn’t be stopping her work..adopted Jeevika and clicked this image..if I had not gathered the knowledge already..I might have misunderstood Jeevika and despatched her out and misplaced a helpful worker of our firm
Jeevika: Sorry sir..whenever you requested I ought to have
Viren: Jeevika..I perceive your concern..you could have feared that in case you point out his identify I’ll hearth you
Rishabh: Sir you and Arjun know all the things?
Viren: My enterprise rival is attacked and also you count on me to not know..Now you’re going away ceaselessly..dont attempt some other silly exercise
Viren pushes Tanya out
Jeevika to Arjun: How do you know?
Arjun: Arrey Fir has been filed and we have been enquired as we’re rivals of Virat.
Viren involves them
Viren: Jeevika police got here right here and we acquired to know the involvement of you as you’ve signed the shape in your sister
Jeevika: Sorry sir for..
Viren: Arrey no points..your sister will recuperate quickly. For those who want something you may ask me
Jeevika: Thats so nice in case you sir
Arjun: Sir who may have executed this?
Viren: Arjun..it could be
Jeevika: Sorry for speaking within the center sir..after we have been on the hospital somebody named Karan referred to as Virat and claimed the assault
Viren is shocked on the identify . He quickly hides it and walks inside
Neha: Chalo Jeevika lets go house now ..
Radhika: This Tanya is worse than I believed
Rishabh: She is far worser yaar
Voices in background: That is the primary time Viren sir is favouring a lady this a lot.
Jeevika is shocked to listen to this . The scene freezes
Icecream parlour
Adi pulls Pankhuri and runs inside
Adi: Jaldi chalo..jaldi…
Pankhuri: Haan haan
He grabs two icecreams and provides one to her
Adi: Icecreams can beat any stress
Pankhuri: Such mein Adi
They benefit from the icecream.
They maintain the umbrella and get misplaced in every others eyes. Time passes. None of them blink..the air round has one thing else aside from friendship. And right here comes a spoiler..Adi’s cell rings
PRECAP: VIRAT LOVES MANVI? VIREN THANKS JEEVIKA. PAYAL HAS A CONFESSION.
