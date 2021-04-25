Dil Dhadakne Dho Na Episode 10 – TMT Updates

Faculty after class

Adi and Pankhuri step out of the division and stroll in direction of the division of Payal. Thats after they run into Rubel who’s standing infront of Payal’s class door

Adi: Pankhuri…see there

Pankhuri: Rubel is there Adi ..

Adi: He’s actually into Payal I assume…

Pankhuri: What about Payal?

Adi: Thats solely her resolution. If he forces or troubles her In poor health be the primary one to interrupt his jaws

Pankhuri: And if she is too?

Adi: Then In poor health get my pal again from Latika’s evil plans

Pankhuri instantly silences Adi as Payal steps out. Adi and Pankhuri cover behind the tree and peep to look what’s occurring

In the meantime Payal comes out and stops on seeing Rubel

Rubel: Hi there Payal

Payal: Hi there

Rubel: Woh,,sorry for coming right here..you’re all the time surrounded by Adi and his pal thats why I got here right here…in case you don’t thoughts can we go for a espresso?

Payal bites her lips in hesitation on enthusiastic about her plan with Adi and Pankhuri. Thats when she remembers Adi telling her about Rubel’s emotions for her

Payal in thoughts: If I’ve to kind out my emotions for him I need to go for this espresso..solely on speaking I can kind it out..Adi and Pankhuri will perceive me..

She sorts a message as fast as a lightning and sends it to Pankhuri and Adi.

Payal: Okay Rubel lets go

Rubel leads the way in which and Payal follows him nonetheless considering her emotions for him.

Adi and Pankhuri see this

Adi: She goes with him…

Their telephones buzz with Payal’s message

Message: Hey!! Rubel requested for a espresso..with the intention to perceive my emotions for him I’ve to go on this..if its a detrimental consequence I need to inform him in order that he doesn’t get into it lots..if it’s optimistic

Adi: Whats that wink for?

Pankhuri: Thats a lady factor…

Adi: Yaar tum bhi

Pankhuri : Now give attention to this..I made up my thoughts to have ice lotions and thats cancelled now..my dangerous luck

Adi: Who stated that its cancelled? Im coming and we’re having icecream come..

Adi takes Pankhuri with him. The scene freezes.

Vadhera workplace 4pm

Jeevika will get to the cafeteria for a break. She returns after someday and finds the workplace in a buzz. She finds Tanya standing close to the door with a smirk. Neha runs to her

Neha: Jeevika see this message it has been despatched to all of us

Jeevika sees it and is shocked

Jeevika: Yeh..toh ,,

Tanya: Viren’s direct enemy and you’re with him..so you’re working for him..spying for him proper

Viren comes out

Viren: You traitor..why are you right here? Depart proper now

Jeevika is shocked at Viren’s phrase and his stare

Arjun: Sir she …she…

Viren: She is with my enemy…Arjun..she is a traitor

Arjun: Sir…please dont ship her out…she shouldn’t be with Virat..its simply due to her sister’s accident..I enquired about it and it was Virat who saved her sister thats why

Viren: I do know that

Arjun: Then why are you sending her out?

Viren: Hey fool..I didn’t ask Jeevika to exit..I requested Tanya to

Jeevika is shocked and bursts into glad tears…Neha and Radhika maintain her

Rishabh: Sir….woh traitor

Viren: Tanya is the traitor man..I trusted her and let her in because the intern however she tried to convey downfall to this firm by spoiling Jeevika’s presentation..thats why I despatched her out..so she is a traitor proper..thats why I used the phrase traitor…even after sending her out she shouldn’t be stopping her work..adopted Jeevika and clicked this image..if I had not gathered the knowledge already..I might have misunderstood Jeevika and despatched her out and misplaced a helpful worker of our firm

Jeevika: Sorry sir..whenever you requested I ought to have

Viren: Jeevika..I perceive your concern..you could have feared that in case you point out his identify I’ll hearth you

Rishabh: Sir you and Arjun know all the things?

Viren: My enterprise rival is attacked and also you count on me to not know..Now you’re going away ceaselessly..dont attempt some other silly exercise

Viren pushes Tanya out

Jeevika to Arjun: How do you know?

Arjun: Arrey Fir has been filed and we have been enquired as we’re rivals of Virat.

Viren involves them

Viren: Jeevika police got here right here and we acquired to know the involvement of you as you’ve signed the shape in your sister

Jeevika: Sorry sir for..

Viren: Arrey no points..your sister will recuperate quickly. For those who want something you may ask me

Jeevika: Thats so nice in case you sir

Arjun: Sir who may have executed this?

Viren: Arjun..it could be

Jeevika: Sorry for speaking within the center sir..after we have been on the hospital somebody named Karan referred to as Virat and claimed the assault

Viren is shocked on the identify . He quickly hides it and walks inside

Neha: Chalo Jeevika lets go house now ..

Radhika: This Tanya is worse than I believed

Rishabh: She is far worser yaar

Voices in background: That is the primary time Viren sir is favouring a lady this a lot.

Jeevika is shocked to listen to this . The scene freezes

Icecream parlour

Adi pulls Pankhuri and runs inside

Adi: Jaldi chalo..jaldi…

Pankhuri: Haan haan

He grabs two icecreams and provides one to her

Adi: Icecreams can beat any stress

Pankhuri: Such mein Adi

They benefit from the icecream.

Maana maine dosti hai, Kal joh tha aaj bhi hai, Rasmon ke baad lekin, Rishta kuch aur bhi hai, Mera sab hai tumhara…. Adi wipes the icecream on the perimeters of Pankhuri’s lips. They spend few moments and stroll out to search out themselves in pouring rain. Adi turns to get inside to flee rain however Pankhuri pulls her umbrella out and stops him from leaving. They maintain the umbrella and get misplaced in every others eyes. Time passes. None of them blink..the air round has one thing else aside from friendship. And right here comes a spoiler..Adi’s cell rings

Adi: Hi there

Virat: I gave tracked your location and despatched the automotive. Get house quickly

As the decision disconnects automotive stops in entrance of them

Adi: Pankhuri In poor health drop you house

Pankhuri: In poor health handle Adi

Adi: Dont act mad..how will you handle on this rain

He takes her with him

Scene shifts to Deewan Mansion

Adi reaches house after dropping Pankhuri. He’s shocked to see everybody in a tensed temper

Adi: Mother..Nanu what occurred?

Virat: From tomorrow you’ll faculty by automotive..with safety guards..no extra roaming..simply again house after faculty

Adi: Par kya hua?

Avantika: One other assault try by Karan

Adi: On whom?

Purshottam: Its Harvinder now

Adi: Vadhera?

Virat: Haan..he’s attempting to make it like tit for tat and making him clear. I predict one other assault quickly..this time on any of us

Adi : What does he need? Wasnt what his Dadaji did sufficient?

Purshottam: Kundras wont change..they spoiled our friendship and made it bitter, now they’re behind our lives

Adi : How is Viren taking this? Does he suspect us?

Virat: You need to ask him solely

Viren: Then ask me now

All flip to see Viren on the entrance. The scene freezes on their shocked faces.

PRECAP: VIRAT LOVES MANVI? VIREN THANKS JEEVIKA. PAYAL HAS A CONFESSION.

