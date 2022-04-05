‘Dil Mein Mukka Mara’ from The Split audience emotional first episode

The Split is back on BBC One for its third and final series. The new season, written by Abi Morgan, debuted on Monday, April 4, but the first episode really touched viewers’ hearts.

The legal drama, which follows the lives of three Defoe sisters, Hannah (Nicola Walker), Nina (Annabel Schole) and Rose (Fiona Button), got off to an emotional start. This led to Lenny’s unexpected request for divorce, Tyler’s affair with Nina and, even more shocking, the death of a beloved character. If you want to avoid spoilers, read no further.

James, played by Rudy Dharmalingam, died when he was hit by a car while riding his bike. He died on the same day that he and Rose discussed whether they should go ahead with their plans for adoption.

Read more:Split season 3 cast…