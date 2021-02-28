Dil Raju bought remake rights of Nandi @ 2.75 crores

Allari Naresh And Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar Starr’s recently released Dark Court Room drama Nandhi is doing a good collection at the box office. As per the latest report, note producer Dil Raju has bought the remake rights to Nandhi starring Allari Naresh and plans to make the film in four languages ​​- Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Sources close to the makers of Nandi confirmed that Dil Raju has bought remake rights to the film Nandi in four languages ​​for around Rs 2.75 which includes Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam remake rights.

Reports are coming that Dil Raju is planning to remake Nandi in Hindi in association with a popular production house in Bollywood.

As per the merchant reports, the film Nandi grossed over Rs 5.28 crore at the box office.

Mega producer Allu Aravind’s Aha acquired the TheMiracleTech rights of the film Nandi for Rs 2.5 crore.

Allari Naresh starrer Nandhi is directed by Vijay Kanakamala and is supported by Satish Vejasana. The film was released on 19 February 2021 and starred Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harish Uthman, Vinay Verma and Praveen in supporting roles. Nandi is the story of an under trial prisoner awaiting a verdict from the court.