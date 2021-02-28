Allari Naresh’s experimental film Nandi was a sleeper hit. The film’s digital rights have earned 2.65 crores and they have been received by Aha. Meanwhile, producer Dil Raju acquired remake rights for the film in four languages ​​of Nandhi for around Rs 2.75 crore, which includes Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam remake rights.

The film is said to have grossed Rs 5.28 crore so far from theatrical collections. The makers of Nandi have earned over Rs 10 crore only from theatrical, digital and remake rights. Meanwhile, the satellite rights to the film have not yet ceased. This is expected to cause icing on the cake.

Nandi overturned Naresh’s luck, ending his flop saga. Overall, the film directed by Vijay Kanakamdeela worked well as the film is shot with a limited budget in a short span of time.

Therefore, Nandi will soon be made in other languages. Producer Dil Raju, who is producing the Jersey Hindi remake, is expected to make a remake of the film.

