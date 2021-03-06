ENTERTAINMENT

Dil Raju did a film with Balya

Ace maker Dil raju The one who has produced many blockbusters over several decades has a wish. He wants to make films with all the top heroes in the industry.

He has succeeded prominently in his will. Dil Raju has produced films with almost all the top-tier actors except the legendary Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna.

Dil Raju shared good chemistry Chiranjeevi And his project is only a matter of time. However, a film with Nandamuri Balakrishna is far from reality as they both seem to be opposite poles as not seen together. Dil Raju however plans to produce a film with Balya first.

He gave an advance payment to Anil Ravipudi, with whom he had already made a few films to narrate a topic to Nandamuri Balakrishna. We will have to wait and see in this regard.

