Dilip Joshi (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Dilip Joshi (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Dilip Joshi is an Indian film and television actor. He is best known for his role as Jethalal Gada in the Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Dilip also appeared in Bollywood films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. He is originally from Porbandar, Gujarat.

Birth & Early Life

Dilip Joshi was born on 26 May 1968 in Gosa village of Porbandar, Gujarat. He has graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. During college he started acting in theatre. Dilip was awarded the INT (Indian National Theater) Best Actor award twice.

Bio

Real Name Dilip Joshi
Nickname Dilip
Profession Actor
Date of Birth 26 May 1968
Age (as in 2021) 54 Years
Birth Place Gosa Village, Porbandar, Gujarat, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Porbandar, Gujarat, India
Family Mother : Not Available
Father : Not Available
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Wife : Jaymala Joshi (m. 1987-Present)
Dilip Joshi With His Wife (Jaymala Joshi)
Daughter: Niyati Joshi
Son: Ritviq Joshi
Dilip Joshi with His Son and Daughter
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Dilip Joshi (Actor)

Career

In 1989, Dilip made his debut as Ramu in the film Maine Pyar Kiya. He has done several other movies such as Hun Hunshi Hunshilal Hunshilal (1992), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Yash (1996), Sar Aakhon Par (1998), Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000).

In 1995, he made his debut in television with the serial Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh Vasu. Later he worked in many television series including Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen, Shubh Mangal Savadhan, Meri Biwi Wonderful, Sewalal Mewalal etc. A career turning point in his life came in 2008 when he was signed on for the role of Jethalal Gadha in the SAB television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show made a good mark among the Hindi-speaking audience. The show has been airing continuously since 2008.

Education Details and More

School Not Known
College Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai
Educational Qualification Graduate
Debut Television : Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh (1995)
Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh (1995)
Film : Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)
Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)
Awards • 9th Indian Telly Awards for Best Actor in a Comic Role (2009)
• 3rd Boroplus Gold Awards for Best Comic Actor (2010)
• 10th Indian Telly Awards for Most Popular Actor (2010)
• Lions Gold Awards for Best Actor (2010)
• 4th Boroplus Gold Awards for Best Comic Actor (2011)
• BIG Star Entertainment Awards for Most Entertaining Actor (2011)
• Apsara Awards for Best Actor in Drama Series (2011)
Lions Gold Awards for Best Actor (2011)
• 11th Indian Telly Awards for Most Popular Actor in a Comic Role (2012)
• 5th Boroplus Gold Awards for Best Comic Actor (2012)
• People’s Choice Awards for India Best TV Actor (2012)
• 12th Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actor (2012)
• 12th Indian Telly Awards for Best Actor in a Comic Role (2013)
• Zee Gold Awards for Best Actor In Comic Role (2014)
• 14th Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actor (2014)
• Zee Gold Awards for Best Actor In Comic Role (2016)
• Lions Gold Awards for Best Actor (2017)
• Zee Gold Awards for Best Actor – Comedy (2018)
• 15th Indian Telly Awards for Best Actor in a Comic Role (2019)
Dilip Joshi (Actor)

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 5″ Feet
Weight 80 Kg
Body Shape Chest: 42 inches
Waist: 36 inches
Biceps: 15 inches
Eye Colour Brown
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Travelling
Dilip Joshi (Actor)

Personal Life

In 1987, he married Jaymala. He has a daughter Niyati, and a son Ritviq.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married
Girlfriends Jaymala Joshi
Dilip Joshi With His Wife (Jaymala Joshi)
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Dilip Joshi (Actor)

Social Media Presence

  • Dilip Joshi was born and brought up in Porbandar, Gujarat.
  • In 1989, Dilip made his debut as Ramu in the superhit film Maine Pyar Kiya.
  • His other films are Hun Hunshi Hunshilal (1992), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Yash (1996) etc.
  • In 2008, he received immense fame with his role as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
  • In 2009, Dilip received 9th Indian Telly Awards for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for Best Actor in a Comic Role (Popular), Zee Gold Awards for Best Actor – Comedy(2018), 15th Indian Telly Awards for Best Actor in a Comic Role(Jury)(2019) etc.

If you have more details about Dilip Joshi. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

