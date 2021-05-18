Dilip Joshi (Actor) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Dilip Joshi (Actor) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Girlfriend and More

Dilip Joshi is an Indian film and television actor. He is best known for his role as Jethalal Gada in the Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Dilip also appeared in Bollywood films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. He is originally from Porbandar, Gujarat.

Birth & Early Life

Dilip Joshi was born on 26 May 1968 in Gosa village of Porbandar, Gujarat. He has graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. During college he started acting in theatre. Dilip was awarded the INT (Indian National Theater) Best Actor award twice.

Bio

Real Name Dilip Joshi Nickname Dilip Profession Actor Date of Birth 26 May 1968 Age (as in 2021) 54 Years Birth Place Gosa Village, Porbandar, Gujarat, India Nationality Indian Home Town Porbandar, Gujarat, India Family Mother : Not Available

Father : Not Available

Sister : Not Available

Brother : Not Available

Wife : Jaymala Joshi (m. 1987-Present)



Daughter: Niyati Joshi

Son: Ritviq Joshi

Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Career

In 1989, Dilip made his debut as Ramu in the film Maine Pyar Kiya. He has done several other movies such as Hun Hunshi Hunshilal Hunshilal (1992), Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Yash (1996), Sar Aakhon Par (1998), Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000).

In 1995, he made his debut in television with the serial Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh Vasu. Later he worked in many television series including Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen, Shubh Mangal Savadhan, Meri Biwi Wonderful, Sewalal Mewalal etc. A career turning point in his life came in 2008 when he was signed on for the role of Jethalal Gadha in the SAB television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show made a good mark among the Hindi-speaking audience. The show has been airing continuously since 2008.

Education Details and More

School Not Known College Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai Educational Qualification Graduate Debut Television : Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh (1995)



Film : Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

Awards • 9th Indian Telly Awards for Best Actor in a Comic Role (2009)

• 3rd Boroplus Gold Awards for Best Comic Actor (2010)

• 10th Indian Telly Awards for Most Popular Actor (2010)

• Lions Gold Awards for Best Actor (2010)

• 4th Boroplus Gold Awards for Best Comic Actor (2011)

• BIG Star Entertainment Awards for Most Entertaining Actor (2011)

• Apsara Awards for Best Actor in Drama Series (2011)

• Lions Gold Awards for Best Actor (2011)

• 11th Indian Telly Awards for Most Popular Actor in a Comic Role (2012)

• 5th Boroplus Gold Awards for Best Comic Actor (2012)

• People’s Choice Awards for India Best TV Actor (2012)

• 12th Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actor (2012)

• 12th Indian Telly Awards for Best Actor in a Comic Role (2013)

• Zee Gold Awards for Best Actor In Comic Role (2014)

• 14th Indian Television Academy Awards for Best Actor (2014)

• Zee Gold Awards for Best Actor In Comic Role (2016)

• Lions Gold Awards for Best Actor (2017)

• Zee Gold Awards for Best Actor – Comedy (2018)

• 15th Indian Telly Awards for Best Actor in a Comic Role (2019)

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 5″ Feet Weight 80 Kg Body Shape Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 36 inches

Biceps: 15 inches Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Black Hobbies Travelling

Personal Life

In 1987, he married Jaymala. He has a daughter Niyati, and a son Ritviq.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married Girlfriends Jaymala Joshi

Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

