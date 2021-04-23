Dilip Kumar tweets amid Corona crisis, this special thing written for everyone

Corona disaster continues within the nation. Rising circumstances of corona are developing in lots of states of the nation together with Maharashtra, Delhi. Enormous crowds are being seen outdoors the hospitals. Some individuals are not getting beds, then some individuals are not getting oxygen. Prior to now, many Bollywood-related names have additionally come underneath the grip of Corona. Persons are praying for one another on this troublesome time. In the meantime, veteran actor Dilip Kumar has tweeted in regards to the present state of affairs.

Dilip Kumar has prayed for all to be effectively within the Corona period. He wrote- ‘Prayers to all.’

Praying for Everyone. – Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 22, 2021

On his tweet, a person wrote – ‘You’ll maintain your personal Yusuf Saheb and Saira Banu Ji.’ One person writes that ‘Thanks Dilip Sahab, pray for you too. Could Allah maintain you wholesome. ‘

Dilip Kumar just isn’t seen in public attributable to his previous age, however he’s related to followers on social media. His followers additionally maintain sharing his previous recollections with him.