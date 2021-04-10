Dilip Vengsarkar’s record that Gavaskar-Sachin could not break even – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Today (April 6) is the birthday of Dilip Balwant Vengsarkar, the former batsman of the Indian cricket team. Vengsarkar is celebrating his 65th birthday today. He was born on 6 April 1956 in Rajapur, Maharashtra. He was the legendary batsman of the Indian team in the late 70s and early 80s. From 1983 to 1987, Dilip Vengsarkar made a mark in world cricket with his batting. Dilip Vengsarkar was the first non-English batsman to score three consecutive centuries on the ground of Lord’s called Maqca of cricket. From India, even great batsmen like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar could not achieve this feat.

Best record on Lord’s ground

Dilip Vengsarkar played 0 and 103 at the Lord’s ground in 1979, 2 and 157 in the year 1982, and an unbeaten 126 and 33 runs in the year 1986. Dilip Vengsarkar, playing four tests at Lord’s ground, scored 508 runs at an average of 72.57. Last time in 1990, Dilip played at Lord’s ground, but could not score a century. He scored 52 runs in the first innings and 35 in the second innings. Dilip Vengsarkar started his international cricket career against New Zealand in 1975-76. He opened for India. Dilip Vengsarkar was also part of the 1983 World Cup winning team.

Captaincy of India in 10 Test matches

From 1985 to 1987, Dilip Vengsarkar scored well for the team. He scored centuries against Pakistan, Australia, England, West Indies and Sri Lanka during this period. After the 1987 World Cup, Dilip Vengsarkar was elected to captaincy, replacing Kapil Dev. He started his captaincy with two centuries but his captaincy continued to be in trouble. After the tour of the West Indies in 1989, his captaincy was snuffed out. Dilip Vengsarkar captained India in 10 Tests. Vengsarkar played his last international match in 1992 against Australia in Perth. In which he could not even cross the 10-run mark in both innings.

Vengsarkar’s cricket career

Vengsarkar represented the Indian team in 116 Tests and 129 ODIs. Vengsarkar scored 6868 runs in 116 Test matches at an average of 42.13, including 17 centuries and 35 half-centuries. Vengsarkar scored 3508 runs in 129 ODIs at an average of 34.73. He has a century in ODIs.