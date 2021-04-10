LATEST

Diljit Dosanjh Grooves To Arivu And Dhee’s Enjoy Enjaami Song – Watch Video – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Diljit Dosanjh pitted Arivu and Dhee's 'Enjoy Enzami'

Enjoy Enzami, a song by Arivu and Dhee, which is trending all over social media. Celebrities are posting their version of a dance video or lip-syncing video to music. Popular actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, who works mainly in Hindi and Punjabi films, posted a video in which he can be seen dancing and enjoying the newly released Tamil song.

The video has different shots in which Diljit is seen bhangra, performing inside the car, jumping in bed, dancing on the lawn and at the end of the video he can be seen with some girls, who are dancing song. Diljit performs a bhangra at the end of the video.

Video of Diljit is trending on social media. Fans are surprised to see Diljit enjoying them. Videos like these prove that when it comes to music, language is never a hindrance.

Enjoy Enzami Song Trends on Social Media

Enjoy Enjaami has received a huge response from audiences around the world. The song has a unique taste in music and has attracted the attention of people from all parts of the world. Various celebrities have praised the singers and musician for creating such an addictive track.

Diljit Dosanjh pitted Arivu and Dhee's 'Enjoy Enzami'

The song is based on the stories that Arivu’s grandmother used to tell her. Arivu is the lyricist and the singer of the song. “If rap is about storytelling, my grandmother is the best storyteller in the world,” says Arivu. The song’s female singer Dhe says, “The song is a celebration of life, earth and ancestors.” Dhee is a viral singer in Tamil films with many hit songs to her credit. Santosh Narayanan together with Mantja produce the song.

Enjoy is available on various music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Jiosaavn, Gaana, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Hungama, Raaga.com, and YouTube.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
853
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
851
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
816
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
792
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
778
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
755
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
743
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
705
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
663
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
663
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top