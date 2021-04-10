Diljit Dosanjh Grooves To Arivu And Dhee’s Enjoy Enjaami Song – Watch Video – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Enjoy Enzami, a song by Arivu and Dhee, which is trending all over social media. Celebrities are posting their version of a dance video or lip-syncing video to music. Popular actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, who works mainly in Hindi and Punjabi films, posted a video in which he can be seen dancing and enjoying the newly released Tamil song.

The video has different shots in which Diljit is seen bhangra, performing inside the car, jumping in bed, dancing on the lawn and at the end of the video he can be seen with some girls, who are dancing song. Diljit performs a bhangra at the end of the video.

Video of Diljit is trending on social media. Fans are surprised to see Diljit enjoying them. Videos like these prove that when it comes to music, language is never a hindrance.

Enjoy Enzami Song Trends on Social Media

Enjoy Enjaami has received a huge response from audiences around the world. The song has a unique taste in music and has attracted the attention of people from all parts of the world. Various celebrities have praised the singers and musician for creating such an addictive track.

The song is based on the stories that Arivu’s grandmother used to tell her. Arivu is the lyricist and the singer of the song. “If rap is about storytelling, my grandmother is the best storyteller in the world,” says Arivu. The song’s female singer Dhe says, “The song is a celebration of life, earth and ancestors.” Dhee is a viral singer in Tamil films with many hit songs to her credit. Santosh Narayanan together with Mantja produce the song.

Enjoy is available on various music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Jiosaavn, Gaana, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Hungama, Raaga.com, and YouTube.