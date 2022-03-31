Dim senators raise alarm over report Biden administration will end Title 42 border policy

NewYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Moderate Democratic senators are expressing concern over reports that the Biden administration will remove the Title 42 public health order that has been used to swiftly expel migrants at the border – raising fears of a huge migrant wave this summer. Happened.

“I think they should reconsider,” Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.VA, told reporters Thursday. “I have sent a letter, I am against the removal of Title 42.”

Despite fears of massive migrant surge, Biden administration will end Title 42 border policy: report

“If anything we should be looking at permanence at Title 42,” he said. “Maybe this should lead us to get a good immigration policy that works for Americans and keeps our borders safe – the borders have to be protected,” he said.

Many outlets on Wednesday…