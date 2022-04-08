“Dimensions will be different”: Kuldeep Yadav differentiates between conditions at MCA Stadium Pune and DY Patil Stadium

Kuldeep Yadav has talked about the different conditions of MCA Stadium and DY Patil Stadium ahead of the next IPL game against Lucknow.

Delhi Capitals will face Lucknow Super Giants in their third league game at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Capitals lost their last game, and they would want to bounce back.

Delhi Capitals decided to buy Kuldeep Yadav in the IPL 2022 auction, and they got him at a price of INR 2 crores. Punjab Kings also tried to rope him, but the Kings were successful. The chinaman was out of favour at his last side Kolkata Knight Riders, and he played just seven games in the last two seasons combined.

Kuldeep Yadav talks about conditions at MCA Stadium and DY Patil Stadium

Kuldeep Yadav has started IPL 2022 on a brilliant note. He scalped three…