Dimitri Van den Bergh consolidates top spot after beating Rob

Van den Bergh led 6-2 however Cross hit again to win two legs in succession earlier than the Belgian rediscovered his poise to take the another leg he required to seal a 7-4 win. Each Nathan Aspinall and Michael van Gerwen, who started the evening stage on factors with Van Den Bergh on the high, drew their respective matches.

Van Gerwen was denied victory towards fellow former a number of world champion Gary Anderson who hauled again to drive a 6-6 draw by hitting tops along with his final dart.

And Aspinall missed two darts at double high for victory, permitting Jonny Clayton to steal in and declare a degree from one other 6-6 draw.

James Wade jumped out of the relegation zone as he received 4 frames in a row to beat Peter Wright, recording a mean of over 105 within the course of.

Glen Durrant‘s elimination was confirmed because the reigning champion went down 7-4 to Jose de Sousa.