Dimpal Bhal to Re-enter In BB house again & Elimination Updates!

Bigg Boss Malayalam has been running for a long time now and the show has been in the headlines for many of the reasons as the show is already going to enter the last 2-3 weekends that is left of the show and the show has been trending like wildfire because of the drama that it all contains as he contestants have gone through a lot in that house and we can say that the show has been a success.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Elimination This Week

The show was also discontinued on 18th April in regard to the situation that has been created by the coronavirus and to tackle the situation with full efficiency the show went through all of that but the show is not back on track and today there are going to be evictions as the two people who are in the danger zone are Soorya and Remya and today Remya is going to be evicted from the show as she got the least votes from the fans of Bigg Boss Malayalam who watch it from different parts of the country presented her with the least votes which is the reason of her elimination.

Today’s show is going to have some fun tasks for the contestants as they battle it out in these entertaining tasks, the show is being hosted by Mohan Lal and also Soorya Menon who entered the house again after getting eliminated in the 4th week has been saved again by the fans and even though there have been many speculations that the there is going to be a double eviction in the house, the sources have suggested that only Remya Panicker is going to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss house, people have been not interested in the love strategy of the DJ Sooya but he got saved in the last minute.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Eliminated Contestants List

Majiziya

Lakshmi Jayan

Adoney John

Bhagyalakshmi

Michelle Ann

Angel Thomas

Remya Panicker

Sandhya manoj

Sajna and Firoz

It is also being speculated that Dimpal Bhal who did leave the show because of his father’s untimely death is going to be back on the show as he has already reached back to Chennai and he is going to get done with his covid test pretty soon and is also going to go through all the formalities that are needed to be done in no time and is going to re-enter the Bigg Boss house to entertain his fans which just shows the strong character of him as a person and the fans are going to appreciate his efforts for being back on the show even though such a tragedy has happened in his life, Today’s episode is going to be really entertaining and we hope that the deserving contestants tend to move forward in the show and the show keeps on receiving such great responses from the audience.