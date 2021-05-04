Dimple Bhal Walks Out The Show







The ongoing season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is going flawless with an immense amount of drama. One of the strongest yet controversial contenders of the season is providing a high-voltage drama in the show and the audience is appreciating that. However, many of the acts have been criticized at the same time. But as we all know that it is Bigg Boss and drama is a must for the engagement. Dimple is winning the hearts of the audience with her mighty performance and the things go right she will definitely make it up to the finals.

The show is currently running in its 11th week, and the Dimple is about complete her 100 days in the house. But it is being said that the actress has to leave the house due to the sudden demise of her father. All of her fans her supporting her on Social Media. They also praise Dimplse as a strong and a kind-hearted woman. Some netizens are saying that Dimple can even turn her haters into her fans and it is considered as one of the great capabilities of the contestant.

In the previous week when Dimple came to know that one of her best friends Manikuttan walked away from the show. She burst out of tears, each and every contestant on the show have heard the sobbing of Dimple. But later she overcomes this and again gets busy in her gameplay. She also tries to improvise herself but then the contender has to leave the show due to the unexpected passing of her father. This terrible news has suddenly changed the entire atmosphere of the house. As everyone is quarreling with each other, suddenly they all stood beside Dimple consoling her. This shows the sportsmanship of all the contenders.

Besides, Anoop is the current captain of the show and the rest of the four members are nominated for the eviction. After Dimple walked away from the house a total of 6 contestants are competing in the show. Well, the third season of the show has been premiered on 14 February 2021. Mohanlal is again hosting the show and brought back the havoc with its huge entertainment on the television screen. All the fans of the show can enjoy all the episodes on Asianet at 9:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on weekends. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 written updates.