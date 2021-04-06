Dimple Kapadia’s debut Hollywood film ‘Tenet’ on Amazon Prime, know why it was refused to film – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Christopher Nolan’s film Tenet streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, released in theaters amid Corona virus pandemic. The special thing about this film is that it helped Hindi cinema’s Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia make her Hollywood debut. Dimple’s character and performance in the film were also highly praised. Tenet stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in lead roles.

The film stars Dimple as Priya, who deals in arms deals in Mumbai and is associated with the intelligence organization. Tenet was released on 4 December in India after the cinematic lockout ended on 15 October. The film had a decent opening of around Rs. 5 crores in the opening weekend in view of the then situation. The film was released at more than 1100 screens at the domestic box office. On Prime, the film has been streamed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages ​​along with English.

Principle, use it carefully. This will open the right doors but also the wrong ones.#TenetOnPrime: https://t.co/BPteO2P6FO – see now pic.twitter.com/hoEPvbrZjW– Amazon Prime Video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 31, 2021

After the film’s release, Dimple’s character was liked. Nolan himself considered Dimple’s acting iron. Around the film’s release, Twinkle Khanna shared an interview clip with Christopher, in which she asks Christopher if it is true that Dimple was nervous at the audition and had renamed another actress. The Nolan said that this was not the first time. He met Liam Neesum for Batman Begins. He too refused to listen to the character and recommended someone else’s name. Nolan said that this nervousness is a sign of humility.