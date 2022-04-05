Dina Tursgow visits Beringen for the second season of ‘House Maid’ (Beeringen)

good news for fans of home make, because tonight you can watch the start of the second season of the program on VTM. As of last year, nine couples are trying to renovate a house. It always takes place at three different locations, with the winning pair getting their dream home as a gift. There have been some changes in the series. This time it relates to houses in Antwerp, Beringen and Burtmirbeek. In addition, a third jury member will be present.