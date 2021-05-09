Dinesh Mohan & Jagjit Singh Sabharwal Arrive







One of the most famous and immensely versatile Pollywood actress Neeru Bajwa is smashing the headlines throughout with her latest reality talk show Jazbaa. The show has recently debuted on the small screen and the actress added another feather in its hat by turning a host. Before the show, Neeru is recognised as one of the popular actresses, director, and producer of Pollywood. Now, she has become as represented in Jazbaa wherein she is showing the journey of unsung heroes of the nation who come up with their dedication fighting against all the odds.

The show presents all the unrecognized heroes of India who proves themselves in every aspect of life. They don’t only prove themselves but even inspires society to don’t kneel in front of life and fight back. The show mainly focuses on Punjabi globally who struggles and now become a shining example. All the guests of the show are self-made stars who went the extra miles to succeed with their passion and put their heart and soul into it. The prominent purpose of the show is to inspire and encourage the other people who watch the show.

According to the latest report, in the latest episode of the show, we are going to watch incredible guest like always. The hale and hearty Dinesh Mohan and Jagjit Singh Sabharwal. Dinesh Mohan has recognised as one of the inspirational personality. Dinesh started gaining fame after his notable weight loss and become a model at the age of 50. He says that he depends on his relative for survival and used to weigh around 130 KG and couldn’t even stand on his own.

Later when his family members humiliate him that he didn’t even have a purpose in life and would die in bed if the same going on. He later starts dieting and work out. His hard work changed him completely and even his neighbour denied recognizing him. He is truly an inspiration for others. While coming to Jagjit Singh Sabharwal he a 48 years old Model, Social Media Influencer, Motivational speaker, and a Tik Tok Star.

He started got fame through his romantic and stylish Tik Tok videos. He is a supermodel and an inspiration to many. Sabharwal has a magnificent personality with charming looks. So, get inspired from the life journey of both the self-esteemed stars on Zee Punjabi at 7 PM this Sunday.