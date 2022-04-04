Direct – War in Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky describes Bucha’s facts as “genocide”

Corpses of civilians held in fists, improvised mass graves… These photos of Bucha took over the world this Sunday. At least 410 people are believed to have lost their lives there.

Ukraine accuses Russian military of being committed a “massacre” This small town northwest of Kyiv has recently been occupied by Ukrainian troops. Volodymyr Zelensky, who went there on Monday, talked about it “Massacre“. For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron called for new sanctions against Russia after these crimes. The Polish prime minister also officially used the word “genocide” to qualify the actions in Bucha The same term was used by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

At the same time, clashes are going on in other cities of the country as well. Seven people were killed and 34 injured in an attack on a residential area in Russia this Sunday.