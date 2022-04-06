Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield resigns

Dr Ashley Bloomfield is stepping down as Director General of Health. Video / New Zealand Herald

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will step down in July and is being praised as a “true public servant” who worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted on Instagram that she did not know many public servants as well as Bloomfield.

“Through his tireless dedication, his attention to people, his calm and considerate approach – he has been a true public servant,” she said.

“He has been at the heart of our COVID success as a nation, and he has done it with humor and grace (I will keep the details of my sporadic derision to himself!). When we spoke about his decision to move forward Spoken, he mentions that he wants to spend time with his family, and that is…