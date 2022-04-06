Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield to step down from role

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield is stepping down from her role at the end of July.

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes revealed Dr. Bloomfield’s decision in a statement this morning.

Hughes said Bloomfield indicated to the commissioner late last year that his term was to step down before his term officially ended on June 11, 2023.

He said Bloomfield has done an excellent job leading the government’s health response and vaccination rollout for COVID-19.

“Dr Bloomfield has worked tirelessly for more than two years to keep New Zealanders safe from the coronavirus,” Hughes said.

“Dr Bloomfield has demonstrated remarkable resilience and courage in the overall leadership of the health system…