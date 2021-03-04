Director Venky’s statement on being cheated! – TheMiracleTech

Earlier in the week, ‘Chalo’ and ‘Maa Bhishma’ director Venki Kudumula filed a cyber crime complaint alleging that he had been cheated by a fraudster. In the description, in the name of applying for a film festival, a person approached Venky and asked him to pay a certain amount to the director, to enroll in the festival. After paying the amount, director Venky Cross investigated and realized that he had been cheated.

Loading...

However, Venky came out somewhere and talked about it. A few minutes ago Venky took to his Twitter handle and released a statement. Venky revealed the name of the fraudster who had obtained his contact number from a mutual friend.

Loading...

“I got a call from Naveen who took my number from a mutual friend. He loved my film Bhishma and wanted me to apply for the National Award as it relates to organic farming. As there is nothing wrong in applying for this, I went ahead. I came in contact with a mutual friend who told me that he had known Naveen for two years. I went ahead and asked my associate director to submit the necessary documents. I paid Rs 63,600 as application fee. However, there was some mix-up and the person came back to me saying that we would get the refund and asked us to transfer the money again, ”Venky wrote and he sensed a suspicion from here. When the details are dug, Venky finds out that it was a fraud.

Loading...

When Venky had a word with his friends about this fraud, many of them suggested ignoring the police and not complaining to the police which would be a waste of time. But Venky went ahead to file a complaint.

Loading...

The director of ‘Bhishma’ said that “Poga Thraguta .. Madhyam Sevinchute Kadhu Apramathamga Lakpovadam Kuda Honeykarme.” Venky seems to have learned a lesson from this case.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...