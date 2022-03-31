Dirty ‘Free Cadbury Easter Basket’ scam haunts WhatsApp and Facebook

In March 2022 a terrible Easter scam is circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook that you need to be aware of.

The scam tells users that if they click on the link they can get a free Easter basket filled with Cadbury chocolates.

However, this is a phishing scam that will fraudulently steal your information.

If you receive any of these messages, we urge you not to click on the link and report the number or account immediately.

Read on to learn more about the Cadbury Easter scam that duped social media users in 2022…

The scam is not affiliated with Cadbury in any way, At the time of writing this, it does not appear that the brand has addressed the scandal. However, HITC has been reached for comment.