Disability advocates say Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship case isn’t the norm

Amanda Bynes’s guardianship was terminated Tuesday without public controversy or fanfare. But disability advocates say their case is not ideal, and warn against using Bynes as evidence that guardianship reform is not needed.

In 2013, Bynes’s parents filed to place her in a guardianship, after the former child star had previously described what was a dark period in her life. Her case has rarely been in the public eye and stands in stark contrast to pop star Britney Spears, whose conservatism was disbanded after a long, public court battle and has proceeded to legally …