Disability campaigner Dr. Tom Clonon elected to Senado

Former Army officer and disability campaigner Dr. Tom Clonon has been elected to the Senate.
Dr. Clonan defeated psychologist Maureen Gaffney in the Trinity College panel by-election, which began last summer with the election of Ivana Besik for Dell.
Dr. Clonan was leading over Ms. Gaffney by only 160 votes after the 16th vote count this evening after a day of counting.
The count had seen high-profile candidates including former Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Choo and former Irish rugby star Hugo McNeill be eliminated before the final count. At the final count, Mr. Clonan received 5,358 votes against Miss Gaffney’s 5,198. The pair took 1,947 and 1,882 first preferences respectively.
In total, 13,434 votes were cast, with only 19.8% of the electorate – which is open to only 68,000 registered graduates …
