Disabled Pension Scheme Bihar Application Form | Viklang Pension Yojana Bihar List, Status | ReaderMaster

Viklang Pension Yojana Bihar Online Apply | Disabled Pension List Bihar 2021 | Divyang Pension Bihar List | Disability Pension Scheme Bihar Application Form | Physically Handicapped Pension Form PDF

Friends, you will be happy to know that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has started a scheme for disabled persons. Its name Handicapped Pension Scheme Huh. This scheme is also known as Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme.

Under the Disabled Pension Scheme Bihar 2021, the government will provide financial assistance to the differently-abled persons every month. The Government of Bihar will provide many types of benefits and facilities to persons with disabilities, so that the standard of living of people with disabilities can rise. Friends, as you know, people with disabilities depend on other people and others consider them to be a burden on themselves. In view of all these things, the Government of Bihar has started this scheme for disabled persons. So that these people do not depend on other people and can become self-sufficient. In the bottom section Viklang Pension Yojana Bihar | Disability-Handicapped Pension Scheme Application Form | See complete information of Bihar Divyang Pension Scheme application and beneficiary list.

Viklang Pension Yojana Bihar 2021

Disabled Pension Scheme People with disabilities will get many benefits, which are given below:

Under this scheme, persons with disabilities can avail loans from any bank of the state. This loan is given to PwDs under Disabled Loan Scheme Bihar 2021. Under the disabled pension scheme, persons with disabilities will get the benefit of bus or train service for free. Persons with disabilities will get education and employment under this scheme. Under the Divyang Pension Scheme, all the handicapped persons of the state will be provided with a financial assistance of 500 rupees (500 Rupees Financial Aid) for daily expenses on behalf of the government.

Features of Disabled Pension Scheme Bihar 2021

Related department: Social Welfare Department, Government of Bihar
Was announced by: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Aid amount: 500 rupees per month
Beneficiary: Persons with more than 40% disability
Beneficiary Area: Entire Bihar
Medium of application: Online / offline mode
Official website: https://serviceonline.bihar.gov.in/

Eligibility / eligibility conditions for Bihar Disabled Pension Scheme

Eligibility Conditions for Development Pension Scheme Bihar – It is mandatory for the person availing this scheme to be eligible for the Handicapped Pension Scheme. Some of the conditions for this are as follows:

Applicant must be a permanent resident of the state of Bihar.

The person must be physically handicapped with at least 40% and a certificate.

There is no age limit for availing this scheme.

The monthly income of the applicant should not exceed Rs 1,000.

PwD should not be registered under any other pension scheme.

List of documents required for handicapped pension scheme

List of documents required for Development Pension Scheme Bihar – To avail the disabled pension scheme, the applicant is required to have some necessary documents, which are given below:

Disability Certificate Aadhaar Card Housing certificate Passport Size Photo Photo copy of bank passbook income certificate

Bihar Viklang Pension Yojana Online Application Form

pay attention – Disabled pension portion in e-Seva portal in Bihar state is not running for some time. The e-service department is making some changes in the online application process. So, you are requested to be patient. As soon as this service starts again, you will be notified through this page. Till then you should download the application form from the link given below and fill it and submit it along with all the documents to the nearest Divisional Officer (Tehsil Office / Panchayat Office / District Panchayat Office).

Click here to download the application form

In the state of Bihar Online application for Disabled Pension Scheme To do this, you have to click on the link of the official website of Bihar state.

official website: https://serviceonline.bihar.gov.in/

After clicking on this link, the home page of E-Services will open.

On this page, you have to select the RTPS Services link by clicking on the ‘Online application’ option.

After clicking on this option, you have to click on the option of “Apply for Social Security Pension Schemes”. If you want, you can also download the disability form online.

On the next page, Viklang Pension Yojana Bihar 2021 Online Apply will open. Or click directly on the link given below for the online application form.

Apply online for social security pension scheme

Carefully fill all the details asked on this form and upload all the necessary documents together.

In this way, you can apply for the disabled pension scheme Bihar Online.

Viklang Pension Yojana Bihar Online e-Services For more information, visit the official website.

Note – With the help of RTPS Portal you can apply online from Viklang Pension 2020-21 Bihar, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur from all other districts.

Physically challenged pension application form pdf

Please pay attention !!! There should be no mistake from you while filling this Divyang Pension Scheme Application Form. If the mistake is found, your form will not be valid. So after filling the form, check it once. After filling the application form, submit it. After that, you will get a Registration Slip. Handle this slip. Because in future you can check the application status through this slip.

See status of Indira Gandhi Disabled Pension Scheme application

Check Status of Disabled Pension Scheme Bihar Application – To check the application status for the disabled / disabled pension scheme follow the following steps.

First official website serviceonline.bihar.gov.in Go to Click on the option “Know Your Status” on the web homepage. After this, fill your application / registration number and block and click on the “Search” button. In this way you will get to know the status of your application.

Applicant’s pension will be directly transferred to his account every month, the information of which will be sent to the applicant’s register mobile number. Disabled pension scheme Bihar application form download To do this, click on the link below.



download: Disabled Pension Bihar Application Form PDF

Friends, in this way you can apply / register for Disabled Pension Scheme 2021 (Viklang Pension Yojana Bihar) in the state of Bihar. If you want to ask any question in this subject, then you can ask in the comment box below. We will definitely answer your questions. Thanks for visiting our website www.readermaster.com, stay tuned for more updates.