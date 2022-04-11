Disaster Day for Scott McLaughlin in IndyCars at Long Beach

Scott McLaughlin’s IndyCar charge gets a reality check at the Grand Prix in Long Beach, California.

After a win and a second in the opening two races, McLaughlin slipped to 14th in Monday’s (NZT) latest race, which was won by his Team Penske teammate Joseph Newgarden, with Scott Dixon in sixth.

This meant back-to-back victories for Newgarden and they took the championship lead from McLaughlin.

McLaughlin's troubles began in qualifying, where he was only ninth fastest and his problems continued on race morning when he blew an engine in the warm-up session.

McLaughlin’s troubles began in qualifying, where he was only ninth fastest and his problems continued on race morning when he blew an engine in the warm-up session.

