“It’s the best compliment I’ve heard from Pierre Gagnaire since I joined Top Chef”, commented host Stephen Rotenberg, surprised by the chef’s positive comments on a dish. quite remarkable.

Like every week, we bring you a summary of the best moments of this thirteenth season “Chief Chef”.

Thibaut, Pierre Gagnaire’s Favorite

Like Christ at the Last Supper, a divine ray emanating from Chef Pierre Gagnaire, presiding over a long banquet table, was inviting candidates to join him to taste their savory meringue. A staging is not trivial since 1h30, the participants were challenged to realize…