Disgraced Prince Andrew unlikely to attend Falklands anniversary event

The Duke of York pictured taking his hands off the wheel to put on his sunglasses (Picture: Backgrid)

Prince Andrew is unlikely to take a formal role in service to mark the 40th anniversary of The Falklands War, despite seeing active service in the conflict.

At the age of 22, the Duke of York became a Sea King helicopter pilot on the aircraft carrier HMS Invincible after the Argentine army invaded British overseas territory.

He earned high regard for his bravery during the invasion, which lasted 74 days, and has since maintained a link with the Royal Navy, holding the rank of Vice Admiral.

Over the years, the Queen’s second son has often joined other Falkland veterans at memorial services.

