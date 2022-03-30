“Disgusting”: Jim Carrey Pays Off Will Smith And His Controversial Slap

“Self-centered” ,I was bewildered. I was sick with a standing ovation. I saw Hollywood as an invertebrate mass. I thought, ‘Oh, that’s a pretty clear sign that we’re not cool anymore’. The 60-year-old actor expressed his condolences during an interview on CBS. Jim Carrey told that he would have sued opposite Chris Rock. ,He doesn’t want to get into trouble. Me, this morning, I announced to file a complaint against Will and asked for $200 million, because this video will last a lifetime. It will be omnipresent. This humiliation will go on for a very long time”. Guess who voluntarily qualifies Will Smith…

A gesture that did not leave anyone indifferent in the film industry. Victim or executioner, Will Smith shook the whole of Hollywood with “Slapgate”. But his colleague Jim Carrey is not among his supporters. The leading comedians of the 1990s gave a candid take on what happened at the Oscars.