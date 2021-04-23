Disha Encounter Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Disha Encounter(Telugu) is a drama film directed by Anand Chandra and Ram Gopal Verma that includes Srikant Iyengar, Sonia Akula within the lead roles and others are Praveen Raj. It’s produced by Natti Kranthi, Natti Karuna, Okay Sekhar Raju and Okay Sekhar Raju underneath banner Nati Karuna Presents. The music of the film consists by DSR. It has a narrative from Anand Chandra and Ram Gopal Verma. Hope the upcoming film shall be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead forged.
Disha Encounter Wiki
Launch Date
Jun 14, 2021
Style
drama
Language
Telugu
Origin Nation
India
Taking pictures Location
Banner/Manufacturing
Nati Karuna Presents
Director
Anand Chandra
Producer
Natti Kranthi
Producer
Natti Karuna
Producer
Okay Sekhar Raju
Producer
Okay Sekhar Raju
Pictures Director
Jagadeesh Cheekati
Pictures Director
Kalyan sami
Editor
Nattis Entertainments
Music Director
DSR
Story Writter
Anand Chandra
Story Writter
Ram Gopal Verma
Director
Ram Gopal Verma
Disha Encounter Actors Title with Wiki
Srikant Iyengar
Sonia Akula – as – Disha
Praveen Raj
Disha Encounter Trailer
