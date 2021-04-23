LATEST

Disha Encounter Telugu Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Disha Encounter(Telugu) is a drama film directed by Anand Chandra and Ram Gopal Verma that includes Srikant Iyengar, Sonia Akula within the lead roles and others are Praveen Raj. It’s produced by Natti Kranthi, Natti Karuna, Okay Sekhar Raju and Okay Sekhar Raju underneath banner Nati Karuna Presents. The music of the film consists by DSR. It has a narrative from Anand Chandra and Ram Gopal Verma. Hope the upcoming film shall be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead forged.
Disha Encounter movie scene

Disha Encounter Wiki
Launch Date Jun 14, 2021
Style drama
Language Telugu
Origin Nation India
Taking pictures Location
Banner/Manufacturing Nati Karuna Presents
Director Anand Chandra
Producer Natti Kranthi
Producer Natti Karuna
Producer Okay Sekhar Raju
Producer Okay Sekhar Raju
Pictures Director Jagadeesh Cheekati
Pictures Director Kalyan sami
Editor Nattis Entertainments
Music Director DSR
Story Writter Anand Chandra
Story Writter Ram Gopal Verma
Director Ram Gopal Verma
Disha Encounter Actors Title with Wiki
no image Srikant Iyengar
no image Sonia Akula – as – Disha
no image Praveen Raj

Disha Encounter Trailer

