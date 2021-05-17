ENTERTAINMENT

Disha Parmar looked quite cute in red lehenga, in relation with this actor

Pyaar ki dard hai Sweet sweet cute cute Serial actress Disha Parmar is not an idiot today.

Let us know that nowadays, he is still in discussions about his relationship, you all will know that Disha Parmar’s name is associated with actor and singer Rahul Vaidya, who is seen in Bigg Boss season 14 these days.

Let us know that these two can also get married soon and recently both of them were seen in a music video.

You can see in these pictures that Disha Parmar can also compete with Bollywood actresses in terms of beauty.


Recently, some pictures of these have come out in which she is looking very cute and cute in a red color lehenga.

