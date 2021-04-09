Disha Parmar Says ‘I’m A Rebel Just For Kicks’ In Instagram Post, Nakuul Mehta Takes A Dig – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

Actress Disha Parmar hit one million followers on Friday and shared a post on Instagram showing off her hip-hop fashion. The 28-year-old actress posted a picture in a white T-shirt with psychedelic art versions of a Panda and M. Four written in bold letters.

Captioning the post, Disha quoted lyrics of Portugal. The Man’s 2017 song Feel It Still. The caption read, “Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now, Let me kick it like it’s 1986, now, Might be over now, but I feel it still.”

The post garnered over 110k likes since it was shared earlier today on the social media platform. Commenting on the post, Disha’s fans and followers complimented the television serial actress. “Beauty and cutie,” read one comment, while another fan wrote, “Ssso preettyy.” Her co-star from the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai, commented, “1986 mein kahan thi?”

Meanwhile, Disha’s latest Instagram post has left fans wondering if she has already tied the knot with boyfriend Rahul Vaidya. The actress shared a portrait of her with Rahul where both were dressed in traditional Indian wedding outfits. Former Indian Idol contestant, Rahul had proposed to Disha when he was a participant of the latest Bigg Boss season 14. Since then,fans have been speculating as to when they would tie the knot. With her latest Instagram post, the couple seem to be teasing the fans further.

Dressed up as a beautiful bride in a pink lehenga, Disha shared a photo where she is gazing into Rahul’s eyes who is looking equally dapper as a groom in an off-white sherwani. Captioning the photo with hashtags #NewBeginnings #Madhanya, Disha did not reveal anything else. Hence, it created confusion in the comments section. While many users congratulated the couple, one comment by actor Tanya Sharma read, “Trials belike.” Some fans are also speculating that the picture is taken from the sets of the shooting of an upcoming music video.

