LATEST

Disha Parmar Says ‘I’m A Rebel Just For Kicks’ In Instagram Post, Nakuul Mehta Takes A Dig – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Disha Parmar Says 'I'm A Rebel Just For Kicks' In Instagram Post, Nakuul Mehta Takes A Dig - Tech Kashif

Actress Disha Parmar hit one million followers on Friday and shared a post on Instagram showing off her hip-hop fashion. The 28-year-old actress posted a picture in a white T-shirt with psychedelic art versions of a Panda and M. Four written in bold letters.

Captioning the post, Disha quoted lyrics of Portugal. The Man’s 2017 song Feel It Still. The caption read, “Ooh woo, I’m a rebel just for kicks, now, Let me kick it like it’s 1986, now, Might be over now, but I feel it still.”

The post garnered over 110k likes since it was shared earlier today on the social media platform. Commenting on the post, Disha’s fans and followers complimented the television serial actress. “Beauty and cutie,” read one comment, while another fan wrote, “Ssso preettyy.” Her co-star from the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai, commented, “1986 mein kahan thi?”

Meanwhile, Disha’s latest Instagram post has left fans wondering if she has already tied the knot with boyfriend Rahul Vaidya. The actress shared a portrait of her with Rahul where both were dressed in traditional Indian wedding outfits. Former Indian Idol contestant, Rahul had proposed to Disha when he was a participant of the latest Bigg Boss season 14. Since then,fans have been speculating as to when they would tie the knot. With her latest Instagram post, the couple seem to be teasing the fans further.

Dressed up as a beautiful bride in a pink lehenga, Disha shared a photo where she is gazing into Rahul’s eyes who is looking equally dapper as a groom in an off-white sherwani. Captioning the photo with hashtags #NewBeginnings #Madhanya, Disha did not reveal anything else. Hence, it created confusion in the comments section. While many users congratulated the couple, one comment by actor Tanya Sharma read, “Trials belike.” Some fans are also speculating that the picture is taken from the sets of the shooting of an upcoming music video.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
821
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
818
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
790
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
767
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
760
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
750
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
710
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
697
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
646
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
645
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top