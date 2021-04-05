Disha Patani Reveals Her Bias In K-pop Band BTS Is Kim Taehyung Aka V – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

K-pop’s global sensation BTS not only has dedicated ARMYs all over the world, several celebrities from various countries are their fans, too. Our very own Disha Patani, who commands an army of fans in India herself, is also a fan of the South Korean band. She is often seen posting videos with BTS songs in the background on Instagram. And on Sunday, the Bollywood diva revealed who her bias is among the seven members.

Disha posted a fancam video of V aka Kim Taehyung from the Kinetic Manifesto Film of BTS’ 2020 hit ON, in her Instagram stories on Sunday. Soon after, Disha hosted a ask me anything session on Instagram, where one follower asked her if Taehyung is her bias. To which Disha replied with an enthusiastic “Yessss” followed by several heart emojis.

Be it through her movie appearances or her social media pics and videos, Disha motivates all to stay fit and follow a healthy lifestyle. During the Ask Me Anything session, a netizen asked her the secret to her fitness. In response, she wrote, “mehnat (hard work).”

Another fan questioned her, “At what age did you start making abs and who inspired you?” To this, Disha said, “Abs are not really important, being fit is important and rest is bonus.” Disha also posted a couple of pictures on social media, where she is seen dressed in a denim skirt and a backless cut out dress. She completed her look with a high ponytail.