Disha Patani, seen very bold in Pink One Piece, has done romance with Salman

Bollywood’s hottest actress Disha Patani, you must have known that she has worked in many films and she also worked with Salman in the film Bharat and nowadays she also made headlines for Radhe film. is .

Recently some pictures of Disha Patani have come out in which she is looking very hot in One Piece of Pink Color.

You can see in these pictures that the open hair is adding beauty to their beauty.

Disha Patani is always in the discussion about her relationship and she is seen with Tiger Shroff every day and people like this couple very much.