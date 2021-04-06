LATEST

Disha Patani Stuns Tiger Shroff With Her Sexy Photoshoot, Actor Drops Flirty Comment – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
Disha Patani Stuns Tiger Shroff With Her Sexy Photoshoot, Actor Drops Flirty Comment - Tech Kashif

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are said to be dating under the radar for many years now. The two had seemingly made it official in a big way when they arrived and posed together at her film Bharat’s premiere. Tiger and Disha have been linked since 2016, but have never confirmed their romance publicly. The rumoured couple often shares cute exchanges on social media. Sunday was no different as Tiger heaped praise on Disha for her new photoshoot, while Disha also complimented him on his new photo. Disha shared a bunch of pictures from a photoshoot, looking ultra-glamorous and sexy. On one such picture, Tiger dropped red heart and fire emojis. Disha was wearing a blue denim short skirt with a matching backless blouse. Tiger, too, shared a close shot of his face and wrote: “The full extent of my smile after a long day of action…” Reacting to the picture, Disha said: “Beautiful Boy.”

Disha and Tiger hit it off on the set of Befikra music video, and apparently went on to break up and patch up eventually. Disha had earlier opened up about her bond with Tiger in an interview with DNA.

“Both of us are hardworking, but he is more driven than me. We are ambitious and have big goals. However, I am more chilled out. He never gives up, he is so intense. I admire that about Tiger,” she had said.

When asked about the reports of their link-up rumours, the actress simply said, “He is my best friend too. Besides him, I don’t have any pals in the film industry.”

Disha and Tiger, who worked together in Baaghi 2, are often spotted on dates in and around Mumbai. Disha also shares a good rapport with Tiger’s sister Krishna and his mother Ayesha Shroff. They have often been spotted bonding over lunch outings.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
707
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
703
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
701
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
701
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
690
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
683
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
656
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
584
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
558
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
557
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top