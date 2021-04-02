Disha Patni boosted the internet with her hot looks, crazy actress crazy – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

Bollywood actress Disha Patni often presents her beauty in front of fans. It would not be wrong to say that the actress remains very active on social media. Disha keeps sharing her photos for fans from time to time. Direction’s glamorous photos can be seen on his Instagram. Disha has recently added hotness once again. Disha Patni has recently shared a photo on her Instagram account. In this photo, the actress looks very beautiful. Disha has flashed the senses of fans through photos with her hot looks. Disha has already shared this kind of style for photo fans earlier.

Glamorous style of direction

Disha Patni has once again blown the sleep of the fans with her glamorous acts. Seeing the special style of the actress, the fans will not be able to remove the eyes at all. In the photo that Disha has shared, she is seen wearing something of shirt type and the actress has dropped her from the shoulder. The actress is sitting in this style as if she has not worn anything below. Disha is seen creating havoc with light makeup.

While sharing the photo, Disha has created an emoji of a pink colored flower. Fans have liked this photo of the actress very much. This photo of the actress is becoming increasingly viral on social media. The fans are also commenting a lot on the photos of the actress.