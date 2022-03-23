Disney employees stage walkout to demand action against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

More than 100 employees staged a walkout in different parts of the company on Tuesday.

LGBTQ activists and employee allies of The Walt Disney Company staged a walkout in Florida to protest against parental rights in education, which opponents dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Some employees are walking out from 3 pm to 3:15 pm every day since March 15

On Tuesday, more than 100 employees participated in full-fledged walkouts and protests in different parts of the company.

“The Walt Disney Company’s (TWDC) LGBTQIA+ community and …