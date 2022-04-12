Disney finds its latest Percy Jackson in Walker Scobel

The Disney+ adaptation of the Percy Jackson series has found its protagonist. According to series writer Rick Riordan, actor Walker Scobel will play the lead role of the young god for the upcoming series.

Riordan announced the news on Monday, saying that Scobel was a “super-fan” of the book series and is incredibly excited for the project.

“Walker Scobel is an incredibly talented young man who blew us away with his audition tape for the role of Percy,” Riordan said in a statement. “It was clear to me and the rest of the team that Walker had the right mix of comic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, snark and heroism to embody our hero, Percy Jackson.

The series is based on Riordan’s popular novel “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The…