Disney finds its new Percy Jackson!

The film adaptation of Rick Riordan’s books follows a twelve-year-old boy who discovers he is a god and is soon accused by Zeus of stealing his master’s thunderbolt. Percy must travel across America to find Bolt and restore order to Olympus.

Better film adaptations than the 2010 and 2013 films

20th Television is producing a television series that will be much closer to the books than the previous 2010 and 2013 film adaptations, which received mixed reviews. The characters in those movies had ages.

In the series, Riordan is also more closely involved in writing the pilot with John Steinberg (black sail) and as an executive producer.

James Bobbin (Mysterious Benedict Society) will direct the first episode of the series, which will release in January.