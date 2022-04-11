Disney+ finds its ‘Percy Jackson’ in Walker Scobel – The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+ has found its Percy Jackson.

Walker Scobel (Adam Project) has landed in the title role Percy Jackson and the Olympians, a series adaptation of author Rick Riordan’s best-selling novels. Series executive producer Riordan announced the news Monday morning. on his website,

“Walker Scobel is an incredibly talented young man who blew us away with his audition tape for the role of Percy,” Riordan wrote. “Many of you have recently discovered how great Walker is when you watch his movie Adam Project, in which Walker lights up the screen as a younger version of Ryan Reynolds’ character. We were lucky enough to audition Walker months before that film came out, but the film only confirmed what we already knew about his talent. it was obvious…