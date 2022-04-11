Disney Heir Came Out As Transgender And Apologizes To Don’t Do More Against Gay Bill

The heir to the Disney fortune, who recently came out as trans, has said that he should have done more to speak out against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill after his family supported the Human Rights Campaign, America’s The largest pledged $500,000 for LGBT+ advocacy. Group.

Roy P. Disney, who is Walt Disney’s great-nephew and co-founder of The Walt Disney Company, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us, especially because our child Charlie is transgender and proud of the LGBTQ+ community. is a member of.”

Charlie Disney Said They Came Out Using Pronouns For Their Family Four Years Ago, But this is the first time the family has publicly addressed their gender orientation.

On appeal Roy P. Disney’s wife Sherry and their two…