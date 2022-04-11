Disney heirs came out as transgender and apologized for not doing more against 'Don't Say Gay' bill. american news

A Disney heiress has come out publicly as transgender, saying she should have done more to speak out against Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

Walt’s great-grandson Roy P Disney Disney And the Walt Disney Company co-founder revealed that his son, Charlie, was trans while pledging $500,000 with his family to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

Appealing to America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group, Mr. Disney said: “Equality means a lot to us, especially because our child, Charlie, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”

image: Roy P Disney (R), recipient of Walt Disney Man of the Year Award with his wife Sherry (L)

The Los Angeles Times reports that 30-year-old Charlie Disney, a…


