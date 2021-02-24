Disney + Hotstar replaced pink with blue, here’s why!

Disney + hotstar Has updated profile pictures of various social media handles and the signature blue logo has now turned pink! This change is visible in India’s three exclusive handles i.e. Disney + Hotstar, Disney + Hotstar VIP and Disney + Hotstar Premium. While other global Disney handles continue with the usual blue theme.

The reason for such amendment is the third Test match between India and England starting today. This latest match will be a day and night, pink ball test match and that is why, Disney + Hotstar has updated their trademark blue logo to pink.

The match will be available to stream on Disney + Hotstar from 2:30 pm today and is a color theme change in the way the streaming platform is promoting it and also supporting Team India. Here it is posted on Instagram Instagram

What do you guys think of this new pink avatar of Disney + Hotstar?