Disney Plus’ Percy Jackson series casts Walker Scobel in lead role

Wake up, gods! Disney+ has found main hero for Percy Jackson and the Olympians in series Adam Project‘s Walker Scobel, report variety,

The series is set to follow 12-year-old Percy Jackson (Scobel), a modern-day god, After locating his Greek god parents, the sky god Zeus must go on an adventure to find his master Lightning Bolt. As the journey of the classic hero accused of stealing valuables, Jackson Travels across the United States with some allies as they attempt to restore balance to Olympus.

In a post on his website, Percy Jackson and the Olympians author Rick Riordan casting news revealed And…