Disneyland Reveals First Look, Opening Date For ‘Avengers Campus’

Disneyland Reveals First Look, Opening Date For ‘Avengers Campus’

Avengers fans assemble! (Specifically in Anaheim.)

That’s the site of Avengers Campus, the first-ever theme park land ever built around Marvel’s The Avengers. After years of development and construction — not to mention about 12 months when Disneyland was completely closed due to the coronavirus pandemic — Disney has finally announced an opening date for the new area: June 4, 2021 at Disney’s California Adventure Park. (It was originally scheduled to debut some time in the summer of 2020.)

You can read a full rundown of what the new area contains at Disney Parks Blog. The main new ride when Avengers Campus opens is “Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure,” which “invites you to put your web-slinging skills to the test and experience what it’s like to have powers alongside Spider-Man – a feat accomplished with innovative technology adapted specifically for this attraction, perfect for up-and-coming recruits of all ages.” The ride features Tom Holland in his role as Spider-Man.

There’s also a “Pym Test Kitchen” restaurant where “you will be able to savor such items as the Impossible plant-based large and micro meatballs with pasta, or the “Pym-ini,” a panini served by the slice or as a long, multi-portion sandwich.” In honor of the famous scene from The Avengers, there’s also a Shawarma Palace, along with meet and greets with characters like “Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, the Dora Milaje, Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor and even villains like Loki.”

Here are a few new images of the park:

And here’s the first video from inside the new area:

While some of Avengers Campus debuts in June, what will likely big the most in-demand attraction in the entire land, an Avengers Quinjet simulator ride, will open at some unspecified point in the future. Disney’s learned well from Marvel; you’ve always got to keep the audience hooked with the promise of some big new thing coming soon.

