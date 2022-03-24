Disney’s Shanghai Resort Closed Due to COVID Surge

With asymptomatic Omicron type cases of COVID-19 hitting the 1,500-per-day mark in China, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has closed its flagship amusement-park complex in China, the Shanghai Disney Resort, on March 21, 2022. done. Information. Earlier, a sister park, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, announced it would remain closed until April 20, 2022, while the Shanghai resort began operating at reduced capacity last week. Indoor events in Shanghai, China’s financial center at the time, were also suspended.

As of March 21, local asymptomatic COVID cases in Shanghai were rising for four consecutive days, while symptomatic cases reached a total of over 130,000. The current wave of COVID infections is the country’s biggest since the first wave of the pandemic…