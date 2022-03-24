LATEST

Disney’s Shanghai Resort Closed Due to COVID Surge

Posted on
Disney's Shanghai Resort Closed Due to COVID Surge

With asymptomatic Omicron type cases of COVID-19 hitting the 1,500-per-day mark in China, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has closed its flagship amusement-park complex in China, the Shanghai Disney Resort, on March 21, 2022. done. Information. Earlier, a sister park, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, announced it would remain closed until April 20, 2022, while the Shanghai resort began operating at reduced capacity last week. Indoor events in Shanghai, China’s financial center at the time, were also suspended.

As of March 21, local asymptomatic COVID cases in Shanghai were rising for four consecutive days, while symptomatic cases reached a total of over 130,000. The current wave of COVID infections is the country’s biggest since the first wave of the pandemic…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top