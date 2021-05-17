Distance Freestyler Kiera Ceely Chooses Florida Tech for 2021 – SwimSwam

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kiera Ceely of Maryland has announced her decision to swim for Florida Tech beginning in the fall of 2021, where she hopes to pursue a degree in Engineering. She is currently a senior at Col. Zadok Magruder High School and she is a year-round competitor for Rockville-Montgomery Swim Club.

I chose Florida Tech for the amazing academic and athletic opportunities the school offers, as well as the incredible coaches and beautiful campus! I will definite [sic] take all the wonderful memories I made at RMSC with me. I cannot wait to be a Panther!! Ceely served as a Col. Zadok Magruder High School team captain for her junior and virtual senior seasons. She has been named a Potomac Valley Swimming Scholar-Athlete every year of high school. Junior year, she was runner-up in the 200 IM and champion of the 500 free at the Maryland 4A3A North Region Championships. She went on to swim both events at the 4A3A State Championships a week later, touching 7th in the IM and 11th in the 500. She most recently competed at the Potomac Valley SC Championship Series in March. Her top swims were in the 1000 and 1650 free, where she touched 7th and 9th, respectively. Ceely also picked up a best time in the 100 fly (1:01.66)

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 5:05.47

1000 free – 10:30.47

1650 free – 17:35.76

200 IM – 2:09.88

400 IM – 4:36.62

The Panthers will welcome Ceely in the fall of 2021. Her arrival will be impactful for the distance group, as their top competitor Savannah Brennan graduated in the spring of 2021. Brennan was the only Florida Tech swimmer to compete at the NCAA Division II Championships her sophomore, junior, and senior years. Ceely will join the team as the fastest distance swimmer.

She will join Florida Tech’s women’s team as a member of the class of 2025.

