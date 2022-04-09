Distracted Anthony Gordon goal gives Toffees invaluable edge in major Premier League clash

Everton and Manchester United meet at lunch this Saturday in the Premier League in a game that should be winning for both sides.
The Toffees are in big trouble under Frank Lampard’s leadership and relegation is a real threat after a 3-2 loss to Burnley in midweek.
Meanwhile, United are desperate to get back on track if they have any chance of sealing Champions League qualification this season.
- This Premier League match will start at 12:30 pm today.
- Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Delph, Allen, Iwobi, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richardson
- Man United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Tails, Fred, Matic, Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo
- October’s reverse fixture ended 1-1 with Anthony Martial’s opener being canceled by Andros…
